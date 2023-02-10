PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.08-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.07. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.00 billion. PayPal also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.87-$4.87 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $2.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $80.91. 32,079,127 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,253,516. PayPal has a 12 month low of $66.39 and a 12 month high of $122.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.31. The firm has a market cap of $92.24 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $122.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James lowered shares of PayPal from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PayPal from $136.00 to $133.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $108.44.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in PayPal by 136.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 16.2% during the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC lifted its holdings in PayPal by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in PayPal by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,802 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

