PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Shares Up 5.5%

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.5% on Friday . The company traded as high as $66.81 and last traded at $66.77. 490,051 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 788,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.26.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PDCE. Truist Financial lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho began coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.33.

PDC Energy Trading Up 5.8 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.28. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.42, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.98%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.18%.

In related news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.45, for a total value of $168,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 166,690 shares in the company, valued at $11,243,240.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 261,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,425 over the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCE. 1623 Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,504,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in PDC Energy by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,153,707 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $136,717,000 after acquiring an additional 78,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in PDC Energy by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 101,335 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 71,399 shares during the last quarter. HRT Financial LP boosted its position in PDC Energy by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 116,788 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $7,413,000 after acquiring an additional 28,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $277,000. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

