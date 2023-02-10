Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Issues Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.19-$0.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.17. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.68-$1.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.50.

Shares of NYSE PEB traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $15.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,752,966 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $12.54 and a fifty-two week high of $26.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.13. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.84.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.85%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 79.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 4,907 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

