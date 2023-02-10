PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on PMT. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating for the company. Jonestrading downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.57.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PMT opened at $14.52 on Monday. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.78 and a 12 month high of $17.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.39.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

Insider Activity at PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -126.98%.

In other PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust news, Director Marianne Sullivan bought 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $138,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $162,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a finance company, which invests primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. It operates through following segments: Correspondent Production, Credit Sensitive Strategies, Interest Rate Sensitive Strategies, and Corporate Activities. The Correspondent Production segment deals with purchasing, pooling, and reselling newly originated prime credit quality mortgage loans either directly or in the form of mortgage-backed securities in capital markets.

