Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) Price Target Increased to $155.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Stephens from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PAG. StockNews.com raised Penske Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th.

Penske Automotive Group Stock Up 2.5 %

PAG opened at $139.20 on Thursday. Penske Automotive Group has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $140.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.06 and its 200-day moving average is $115.41. The company has a market capitalization of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.29.

Penske Automotive Group Increases Dividend

Penske Automotive Group ( NYSE:PAG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 33.16% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Penske Automotive Group will post 14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is an increase from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is currently 12.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAG. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 16,800.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.66% of the company’s stock.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company. Which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

Featured Stories

