Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Price Up 4.9%

Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating)’s share price rose 4.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.42. Approximately 1,616,651 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 6,710,630 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

PR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Permian Resources from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 4.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.59.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $549.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $507.25 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 35.15% and a return on equity of 16.19%. Analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PR. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Permian Resources during the third quarter worth about $64,000. 88.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Permian Resources Corp. operates as an oil and natural gas company. It focuses on the development of unconventional oil and liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

