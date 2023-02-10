PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Receives $17.44 Average Target Price from Analysts

PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.44.

PCG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on PG&E to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lowered PG&E from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of PG&E in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get PG&E alerts:

PG&E Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $15.46 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.85, a PEG ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.10. PG&E has a 12 month low of $9.64 and a 12 month high of $16.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at PG&E

Institutional Trading of PG&E

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 60,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.26, for a total value of $915,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 187,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,967,183.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of PG&E by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,242 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PG&E by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of PG&E by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 24,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund increased its position in shares of PG&E by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 228,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.