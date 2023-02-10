PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD) Trading 3.1% Higher

PharmaCyte Biotech Inc (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Rating) traded up 3.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $3.00 and last traded at $2.99. 54,660 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 519% from the average session volume of 8,831 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.90.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.78.
About PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
