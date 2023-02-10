Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 418,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,282 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $34,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

Shares of PM traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,343,769. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $82.85 and a one year high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.91 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.68.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. Analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 21st. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on PM shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Societe Generale began coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Argus raised Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $110.17.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.