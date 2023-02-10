Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Increases Dividend to $1.05 Per Share

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of 1.05 per share by the oil and gas company on Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97.

Phillips 66 has increased its dividend by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Phillips 66 has a dividend payout ratio of 30.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Phillips 66 to earn $12.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.88 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Phillips 66 Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $102.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Phillips 66 has a 52 week low of $73.85 and a 52 week high of $113.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $40.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 33.38%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 15.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,397,727.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.68, for a total transaction of $66,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,625.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory Hayes bought 10,250 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $97.75 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,397,727.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 44.4% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Phillips 66 by 68.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. 70.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.07.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

