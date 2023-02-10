PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), reports. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million.

PHX Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61.

PHX Minerals Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Founders Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of PHX Minerals by 60.0% in the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 8,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PHX Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 35.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.

About PHX Minerals

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.

