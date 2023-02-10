PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.03 EPS

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03), reports. PHX Minerals had a return on equity of 24.51% and a net margin of 30.95%. The firm had revenue of $18.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.17 million.
Shares of PHX opened at $3.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. PHX Minerals has a twelve month low of $2.17 and a twelve month high of $4.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.60. The firm has a market cap of $109.83 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.61.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a $0.023 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. This is a positive change from PHX Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. PHX Minerals’s payout ratio is presently 16.67%.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of PHX Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th.
PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. The company was founded on December 3, 1926 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, TX.
