Pi Financial Raises Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$2.95

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 target price on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd.

Amex Exploration Stock Performance

Amex Exploration stock opened at C$1.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.85. The company has a market capitalization of C$173.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.73. Amex Exploration has a 1 year low of C$1.45 and a 1 year high of C$3.36.

Amex Exploration Company Profile

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

