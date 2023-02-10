Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 381 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $2,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 22.3% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 126 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 0.4% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,730 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MADDEN SECURITIES Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.2% during the third quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp now owns 814 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $420.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $417.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Lockheed Martin from $542.00 to $532.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $488.87.

Lockheed Martin Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Lockheed Martin stock traded up $7.42 on Friday, reaching $477.51. The company had a trading volume of 330,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567,081. The firm has a market cap of $121.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $470.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $448.70. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $373.67 and a 1 year high of $498.95.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The aerospace company reported $7.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.41 by $0.38. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 68.01% and a net margin of 8.69%. The business had revenue of $18.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.47 EPS. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is 55.27%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $451.20 per share, for a total transaction of $250,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,048,588.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. is a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

