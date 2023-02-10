Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $1.64 Million Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Get Rating) by 10.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,940 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.30% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 50.7% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 10,381 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 14.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 100,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,205,000 after acquiring an additional 10,880 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at about $109,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,134. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.60. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 52 week low of $30.08 and a 52 week high of $32.25.

