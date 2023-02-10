Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $9.08 Million Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 35.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 41,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,929 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF makes up 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJH. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $43,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $261.55. 279,729 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 974,962. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $251.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $245.79. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $277.04.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

