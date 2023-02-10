Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 139,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 2.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $12,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $103.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,122,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,470,385. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $111.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.68.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

