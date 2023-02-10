Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 33.8% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 210 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. 79.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho lowered their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $253.00 to $245.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $243.50.

Automatic Data Processing Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $223.95. 746,432 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,104,380. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52-week low of $192.26 and a 52-week high of $274.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $240.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $242.06. The company has a market cap of $92.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.82.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 96.94% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

Automatic Data Processing Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.15, for a total transaction of $12,235,274.10. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,415,226.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 11,427 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.83, for a total value of $2,751,964.41. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 32,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,935,348.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 106,350 shares of company stock worth $25,301,670 in the last ninety days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

(Get Rating)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializing in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services, Professional Employer Organization Services, and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.