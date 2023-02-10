Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,590 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,180 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $3,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AXP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of American Express by 5,063.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,690,194 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $372,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638,094 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its position in shares of American Express by 16.4% during the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 4,807,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $666,377,000 after purchasing an additional 675,971 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in American Express by 42.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,110,826 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $284,769,000 after acquiring an additional 629,960 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 1,603.7% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 456,785 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $63,320,000 after purchasing an additional 429,974 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 70.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 935,475 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $174,934,000 after acquiring an additional 387,115 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other American Express news, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of American Express stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

American Express Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $1.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.89. The stock had a trading volume of 711,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,957,902. The company has a market cap of $132.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $156.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.64. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $199.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $14.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.25 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 31.67%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 11.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Express Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AXP shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of American Express in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of American Express from $170.00 to $166.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $186.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $177.53.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

