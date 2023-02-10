Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) Given New $172.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $153.00 to $172.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on PIPR. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies Stock Performance

Shares of PIPR opened at $152.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.43 and a beta of 1.42. Piper Sandler Companies has a twelve month low of $102.60 and a twelve month high of $168.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Piper Sandler Companies Increases Dividend

Piper Sandler Companies ( NYSE:PIPR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.12. The business had revenue of $390.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.26 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $7.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $7.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jonathan J. Doyle sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.21, for a total value of $761,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 212,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,307,029.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,185,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Piper Sandler Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 170,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,327,000 after purchasing an additional 28,700 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 380,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 67,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its holdings in Piper Sandler Companies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

About Piper Sandler Companies

(Get Rating)

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.