Piper Sandler Downgrades Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS) to Neutral

Piper Sandler lowered shares of Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has $248.00 price target on the closed-end fund’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VRTS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Virtus Investment Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of VRTS stock opened at $214.05 on Monday. Virtus Investment Partners has a 1 year low of $141.80 and a 1 year high of $270.58. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $203.86 and its 200-day moving average is $191.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 13.06 and a current ratio of 13.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s payout ratio is 42.50%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 82.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 1,937.5% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 163 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 154.3% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 239 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 79.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is an asset management company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services to individuals and institutions. It offers financial solutions and products such as mutual funds, managed accounts, institutional, closed-end funds, Virtus variable insurance trust funds, and other portfolio.

