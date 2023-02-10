Piper Sandler Increases Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) Price Target to $417.00

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) had its target price increased by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $395.00 to $417.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.31% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on PAYC. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $393.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $425.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paycom Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Shares of PAYC opened at $322.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.34. Paycom Software has a 12-month low of $255.82 and a 12-month high of $402.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $314.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $332.05.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $370.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.71 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 20.46% and a return on equity of 25.62%. The business’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Paycom Software will post 5.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 297.5% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 578,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $161,958,000 after acquiring an additional 432,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after acquiring an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,061,000 after acquiring an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 373.7% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 283,116 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,425,000 after acquiring an additional 223,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 456.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 213,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $70,425,000 after acquiring an additional 175,042 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.58% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions include talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management, and human resource management.

