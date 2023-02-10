Piper Sandler Raises Envista (NYSE:NVST) Price Target to $46.00

Envista (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Envista in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Get Envista alerts:

Envista Price Performance

Shares of Envista stock opened at $40.25 on Monday. Envista has a 52-week low of $31.67 and a 52-week high of $52.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.36 and a 200-day moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Envista had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company had revenue of $660.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $658.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Envista will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its stake in shares of Envista by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Envista by 419.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000.

About Envista

(Get Rating)

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.