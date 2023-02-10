Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.18–$0.14 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.00 million-$11.00 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Pixelworks to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Pixelworks alerts:

Pixelworks Stock Performance

PXLW stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,739,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 256,613. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 5.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Pixelworks has a 1 year low of $1.34 and a 1 year high of $3.57. The stock has a market cap of $96.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.98.

Insider Activity

Pixelworks ( NASDAQ:PXLW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative return on equity of 36.79% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. The business had revenue of $17.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.50 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pixelworks will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Todd Debonis sold 23,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.53, for a total transaction of $36,511.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,364,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,200.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PXLW. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pixelworks during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 14,132 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,133 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pixelworks by 165.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 136,523 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 85,056 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

About Pixelworks

(Get Rating)

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pixelworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pixelworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.