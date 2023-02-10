Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Downgraded by Sanford C. Bernstein to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $14.50 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PAA. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $15.03.

Get Plains All American Pipeline alerts:

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Performance

Shares of PAA opened at $12.52 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.80. Plains All American Pipeline has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $13.09.

Plains All American Pipeline Increases Dividend

Plains All American Pipeline ( NYSE:PAA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $12.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The business’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.2675 dividend. This is a positive change from Plains All American Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.55%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Plains All American Pipeline

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAA. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 430.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.26% of the company’s stock.

About Plains All American Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Plains All American Pipeline LP engages in the provision of logistics services and owns midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes transporting crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plains All American Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains All American Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.