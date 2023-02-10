Po.et (POE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $68,124.65

Po.et (POE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. Over the last seven days, Po.et has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One Po.et token can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Po.et has a market cap of $68,124.65 and approximately $11.69 worth of Po.et was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Po.et Token Profile

Po.et’s genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Po.et’s total supply is 3,141,592,653 tokens. The official website for Po.et is po.et. The Reddit community for Po.et is https://reddit.com/r/poetproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Po.et’s official Twitter account is @_poetproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Po.et

According to CryptoCompare, “Po.et is an Ethereum-based decentralized ledger built to track ownership and attribution for digital creative assets. It allows users to generate immutable and timestamped titles for creative works and register their assets to the Po.et network. Po.et also gives both publishers and content creators the tools to automate the licensing process without relying on any third parties, making the process cheaper and simple.POE is an ERC20 Ethereum-based token that represents a proportional share of the fees and revenue generated from the commercial applications built on top of the Po.et protocol, including generating content licenses and processing license payments among others.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Po.et directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Po.et should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Po.et using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

