Pollux Coin (POX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $40.41 Million

Pollux Coin (POX) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 10th. Pollux Coin has a market capitalization of $40.41 million and approximately $2.04 million worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Pollux Coin has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Pollux Coin token can currently be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00003739 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000264 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000328 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $93.29 or 0.00430566 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,181.77 or 0.28530336 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.11 or 0.00448186 BTC.

Pollux Coin Token Profile

Pollux Coin was first traded on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pollux Coin’s official website is polluxcoin.info.

Pollux Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 0.83000364 USD and is down -2.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $642,697.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

