Polygon (MATIC) Price Down 1.4% Over Last Week

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 10th. Polygon has a market capitalization of $10.69 billion and approximately $986.38 million worth of Polygon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polygon coin can now be bought for $1.22 or 0.00005650 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Polygon has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
Polygon Profile
Polygon’s launch date was March 26th, 2018. Polygon’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,734,317,475 coins. The Reddit community for Polygon is https://reddit.com/r/0xpolygon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polygon’s official Twitter account is @0xpolygon and its Facebook page is accessible here. Polygon’s official website is polygon.technology. Polygon’s official message board is blog.polygon.technology.
Buying and Selling Polygon
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polygon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polygon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polygon using one of the exchanges listed above.
