Polymath Price Up 0% This Week (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 9th. Polymath has a total market cap of $172.28 million and approximately $401,168.10 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 0% against the dollar. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000854 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.32 or 0.00423127 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00015318 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000932 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00017714 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

