Polymath Price Up 3.3% Over Last 7 Days (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $171.03 million and $460,015.61 worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000855 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Polymath has traded up 3.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Polymath

Polymath (CRYPTO:POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network. Polymath’s official message board is blog.polymath.network. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Polymath

