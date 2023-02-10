Populous Price Tops $0.0600 on Major Exchanges (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Populous token can currently be bought for about $0.0600 or 0.00000278 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Populous has a market capitalization of $3.20 million and $286,030.79 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Populous has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002450 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000265 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000329 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.35 or 0.00431892 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6,183.77 or 0.28609323 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $98.90 or 0.00457563 BTC.

About Populous

Populous’ launch date was July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

