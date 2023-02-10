PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF) Price Target Raised to C$30.00

PrairieSky Royalty (OTCMKTS:PREKF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$27.00 to C$30.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a buy rating for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$28.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PrairieSky Royalty from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th.

PrairieSky Royalty Stock Performance

Shares of PREKF opened at $17.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.12. PrairieSky Royalty has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $18.01.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. engages in the acquisition and management of royalty lands, in order to generate significant free cash flow through indirect third-party oil and gas investments. It offers its owned portfolio of royalty lands in Canada. The company was founded on November 27, 2013 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

