Premia One Day Volume Hits $262,018.63 (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Premia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.82 or 0.00003786 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 14.1% lower against the dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $8.67 million and $262,018.63 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com.

Premia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Premia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Premia should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Premia using one of the exchanges listed above.

