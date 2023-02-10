Primorus Investments (LON:PRIM) Trading 9.5% Higher

Primorus Investments plc (LON:PRIM – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.10 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.05 ($0.05). 386,651 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 49% from the average session volume of 259,420 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.70 ($0.04).

Primorus Investments Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2.75. The company has a market cap of £5.66 million and a P/E ratio of 35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 4.72.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Primorus Investments news, insider Rupert Labrum purchased 150,000 shares of Primorus Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share, for a total transaction of £4,500 ($5,409.30). Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,650,000 shares of company stock worth $7,950,000.

About Primorus Investments

Primorus Investments plc is a private equity firm specializing in buyout investments in small and mid cap firms. The firm focuses to invest in financial services, natural resources, energy, clean technology, financial technology, business technology, infrastructure, property, consultancy, brand licensing and leisure sectors.

