PROS (NYSE:PRO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of ($0.12)-($0.09) for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of ($0.14). The company issued revenue guidance of $70.4-$71.4 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.77 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research note on Friday. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.40.

PRO stock traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.48. 455,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 307,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.31 and a beta of 1.09. PROS has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.12.

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PROS will post -1.51 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PROS during the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in PROS by 122.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 729.4% in the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,691 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in PROS by 20.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in PROS during the 1st quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

