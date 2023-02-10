PROS (NYSE:PRO) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

PROS (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.12–$0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.40 million-$71.40 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $71.78 million. PROS also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of PROS in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of PROS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.40.

PROS Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRO traded down $1.03 on Friday, hitting $27.30. 595,399 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,879. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.33. PROS has a one year low of $18.08 and a one year high of $35.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.09.

Institutional Trading of PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $69.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that PROS will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PROS during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in PROS by 122.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,471 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in PROS by 729.4% during the second quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,197 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 3,691 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in PROS by 20.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,397 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in PROS during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

