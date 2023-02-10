Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX) Issued By HC Wainwright

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 8th. HC Wainwright analyst D. Tsao now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.79) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.13). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Praxis Precision Medicines’ current full-year earnings is ($2.85) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Praxis Precision Medicines’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.63) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.68) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($4.12) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.70) EPS.

Get Praxis Precision Medicines alerts:

Praxis Precision Medicines Stock Performance

PRAX stock opened at $4.16 on Friday. Praxis Precision Medicines has a twelve month low of $1.48 and a twelve month high of $14.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.17 and a 200-day moving average of $2.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Praxis Precision Medicines ( NASDAQ:PRAX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.04).

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRAX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Praxis Precision Medicines by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 317,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,000 after acquiring an additional 3,291 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Praxis Precision Medicines by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 53,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of Praxis Precision Medicines in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Praxis Precision Medicines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for central nervous system disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance. Its lead product candidates include PRAX-114, an extrasynaptic-preferring GABAA receptor positive allosteric modulator that is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of major depressive disorder and perimenopausal depression; and PRAX-944, a selective small molecule inhibitor of T-type calcium channels, which is in Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of essential tremor.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Praxis Precision Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.