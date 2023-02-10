Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Customers Bancorp in a report released on Monday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now anticipates that the bank will earn $0.78 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Customers Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $5.47 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Customers Bancorp’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.75 EPS.

Get Customers Bancorp alerts:

CUBI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Hovde Group reduced their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stephens set a $45.00 target price on shares of Customers Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.50.

Customers Bancorp Stock Down 0.4 %

Institutional Trading of Customers Bancorp

Shares of NYSE:CUBI opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Customers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $25.13 and a 1-year high of $65.48.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,282,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,034,000 after acquiring an additional 822,072 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 207.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,927 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,812,000 after acquiring an additional 294,967 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,837,269 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,216,000 after acquiring an additional 214,065 shares in the last quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,055,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,769,000 after acquiring an additional 211,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 473.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 191,782 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 158,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

(Get Rating)

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment includes commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Customers Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Customers Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.