Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Rambus Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:RMBS)

Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Rambus in a report issued on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Rambus’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rambus’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.27). Rambus had a negative net margin of 3.15% and a positive return on equity of 21.35%. The company had revenue of $122.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Rambus from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Rambus from $34.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Rambus from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Rambus from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on Rambus from $36.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.20.

Rambus stock opened at $45.82 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.47. Rambus has a 1-year low of $20.00 and a 1-year high of $46.02.

In other news, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 127,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Rambus news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 15,000 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.16, for a total transaction of $572,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,633.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Xianzhi Sean Fan sold 52,852 shares of Rambus stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.88, for a total transaction of $2,002,033.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,844,321.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 119,624 shares of company stock valued at $4,568,173. Insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Rambus by 1.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $761,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rambus by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 937 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Rambus by 3.6% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Rambus by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 24,700 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rambus by 8.7% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.99% of the company’s stock.

Rambus, Inc engages in the provision of cutting-edge semiconductor and Internet Protocol products, spanning memory and interfaces to security, smart sensors and lighting. Its products include Memory Interface Chips, Interface IP, and Security IP. The company was founded by P. Michael Farmwald and Mark A.

