Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for The Boeing Company Cut by Analyst (NYSE:BA)

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Boeing in a note issued to investors on Sunday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aircraft producer will post earnings per share of ($0.96) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.31). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Boeing’s current full-year earnings is $1.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boeing’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.01 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($1.80). The firm had revenue of $19.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($7.69) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Boeing from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered Boeing from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $213.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a $200.00 price objective on Boeing in a report on Thursday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $225.00 price objective on Boeing and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $225.41.

Boeing stock opened at $211.99 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $199.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.17. Boeing has a 1 year low of $113.02 and a 1 year high of $223.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 50.35 and a beta of 1.41.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 69.6% during the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 88.7% in the third quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

