Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Issued By Atb Cap Markets

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets lifted their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Superior Plus in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, February 7th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.29. The consensus estimate for Superior Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share.

Superior Plus (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.27) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$510.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$560.67 million.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ATB Capital raised their price objective on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Raymond James raised Superior Plus from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Cormark increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.50 to C$11.50 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Superior Plus from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$13.10.

Shares of SPB opened at C$10.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.74 and its 200 day moving average price is C$10.64. Superior Plus has a 12-month low of C$9.44 and a 12-month high of C$13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.09 billion and a PE ratio of 345.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2,400.00%.

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution business. It operates through two segments, U.S. Propane Distribution and Canadian Propane Distribution. The U.S. Propane Distribution segment distributes and sells propane, heating oil, and other liquid fuels in the Northeast, Atlantic, the Southeast, the Midwest, and California.

