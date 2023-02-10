Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Viad Corp Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Viad in a report released on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now anticipates that the business services provider will earn ($1.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($1.26). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Viad’s current full-year earnings is ($0.31) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Viad’s Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.71 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on VVI. B. Riley reduced their price target on Viad from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th.

Shares of NYSE VVI opened at $28.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.30. Viad has a 52 week low of $23.07 and a 52 week high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VVI. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Viad by 347.5% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viad in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Viad by 76.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Viad by 191.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 922 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Viad by 211.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 894 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

