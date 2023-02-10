Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.95-0.97 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.96. The company issued revenue guidance of $130.2-131.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $133.01 million. Qualys also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $4.10-$4.18 EPS.

Qualys Stock Performance

Shares of Qualys stock traded down $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $121.49. 511,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 390,885. Qualys has a 12 month low of $101.10 and a 12 month high of $162.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.13. The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21 and a beta of 0.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on QLYS shares. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $125.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Qualys from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Qualys from $148.00 to $140.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Qualys

Institutional Trading of Qualys

In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total value of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,988. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Qualys news, CRO Allan Peters sold 553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total value of $63,871.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 43,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,975,162.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 5,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.75, for a total transaction of $701,182.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,988. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 20,455 shares of company stock valued at $2,416,956 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,721 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 2,358 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $753,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 3rd quarter worth $747,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 2nd quarter worth $681,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth $624,000. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc engages in the provision of cloud security and compliance solutions. Its products enable organizations to identify security risks to information technology infrastructures, help protect information technology systems and applications from cyber attacks, and achieve compliance with internal policies and external regulations.

Featured Stories

