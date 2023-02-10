Quantfury Token Price Down 4.1% This Week (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be purchased for about $9.68 or 0.00044634 BTC on exchanges. Quantfury Token has a total market cap of $96.80 million and approximately $12,759.77 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Quantfury Token

Quantfury Token’s genesis date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com.

Quantfury Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 9.72471421 USD and is down -1.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $42,813.80 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantfury Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

