Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) was down 4.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.89 and last traded at $0.89. Approximately 20,637 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 82,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Qutoutiao Stock Down 4.1 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73. The stock has a market cap of $27.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 0.84.

Institutional Trading of Qutoutiao

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Qutoutiao stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Qutoutiao Inc. (NASDAQ:QTT – Get Rating) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.11% of Qutoutiao worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Qutoutiao Company Profile

Qutoutiao, Inc operates as an online platform for headlines. It operates through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, Midu Novels and Midu Lite. Qutoutiao aggregates articles and videos uploaded from content providers and presents real-time customized feeds to users based on each user’s profile, behavior and social relationships.

