RAMP (RAMP) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $29,046.37

RAMP (RAMP) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 9th. One RAMP token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000349 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 8.9% against the dollar. RAMP has a total market capitalization of $10.00 million and $29,046.37 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002362 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000269 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $95.58 or 0.00437305 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6,331.23 or 0.28967863 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.00451957 BTC.

About RAMP

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

