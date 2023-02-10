RAMP Trading 10.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (RAMP)

RAMP (RAMP) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. One RAMP token can currently be bought for $0.0766 or 0.00000353 BTC on major exchanges. RAMP has a total market cap of $10.07 million and $26,376.19 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, RAMP has traded down 10.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAMP alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002459 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $94.02 or 0.00434196 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,226.82 or 0.28756475 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.01 or 0.00448008 BTC.

RAMP Token Profile

RAMP’s genesis date was October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. RAMP’s official website is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAMP

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for RAMP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAMP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.