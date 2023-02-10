Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.81-0.88 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.49. The company issued revenue guidance of $771-778 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $792.12 million. Rapid7 also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $0.81-$0.88 EPS.

Rapid7 Stock Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ:RPD traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.37. 170,652 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,393,691. The company has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.13. Rapid7 has a 12 month low of $26.49 and a 12 month high of $118.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.32.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on RPD. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Rapid7 from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Rapid7 from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Rapid7 from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Rapid7 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $37.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $61.89.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Institutional Trading of Rapid7

In related news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Timothy M. Adams purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $1,214,858.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at $12,495,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 124,857 shares of company stock worth $3,923,423. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPD. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 57.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 854 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Rapid7 in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 37.4% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 9.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 70.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. The firm also offers security and product consulting services.

