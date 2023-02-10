Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF) Short Interest Up 4,433.3% in January

Rare Element Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 4,433.3% from the January 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 150,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Rare Element Resources Stock Performance

OTCMKTS REEMF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,372 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,679. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.48. Rare Element Resources has a 52 week low of $0.33 and a 52 week high of $1.35.

Get Rare Element Resources alerts:

Rare Element Resources (OTCMKTS:REEMF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

Rare Element Resources Company Profile

Rare Element Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and development of rare-earth element deposits and mineral properties. Its portfolio includes the Bear Lodge project. The company was founded by Mark Thomas Brown on June 3, 1999 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Rare Element Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rare Element Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.