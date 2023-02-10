Raymond James Lowers Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF) Price Target to C$3.50

Medexus Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:MEDXF – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus lowered Medexus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 3.6 %
OTCMKTS:MEDXF traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.32. The company had a trading volume of 45,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,462. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.47. Medexus Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.59 and a 1 year high of $3.50.
Medexus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Medexus Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which provides healthcare products to Healthcare Professionals and patients and focuses on therapeutic areas of auto-immune disease and pediatrics. The firm products include Rasuvo, Ixinity and Triamcinolone Hexacetonide. The company was founded by Sylvain Chretien in January 2008 and is headquartered in Bolton, Canada.
