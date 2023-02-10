Raymond James Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Market Perform

Raymond James downgraded shares of PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note published on Monday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on PYPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of PayPal from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal to $125.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $107.11.

Shares of PayPal stock opened at $78.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. PayPal has a 12-month low of $66.39 and a 12-month high of $125.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.81, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.31.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.39 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. Analysts predict that PayPal will post 3.15 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in PayPal by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 361 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

